Stolen firearm found in Wilmington hotel room

Wilmington Police Department assisted in a Firearm by Felon Case on Thursday, May 18th. (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department assisted in a Firearm by Felon Case on Thursday.

After a search of a hotel room belonging to 31 year old Darryl Easter Jr., law enforcement located two firearms.

It was discovered that one of those firearms had been reported stolen out of New Hanover County.

Easter Jr. was arrested and is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without bond.

As of now, he is being charged with two counts of Firearm by Felon, Parole Violation, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.