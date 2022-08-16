Stolen Yorkie from Nebraska recovered in Columbus County

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

HALLSBORO, NC – A small Yorkie has been recovered thousands of miles away from home.

Last week the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. The information was in reference to two suspects being held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The suspects were wanted in connection to the theft of Gus, a Yorkie dog, a large amount of silver, and a firearm.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects reportedly took the items and fled to North Carolina from Nebraska.

37-year-old Joshua Alan Henriksen and 35-year-old Kaley Jean Henriksen were arrested on August 5th for Felony Fugitive Warrants from Cass County, Nebraska.

In an attempt to locate the stolen property, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators traveled to where the suspects had been staying, a camper located at 29 Cedar Street in Hallsboro.

Investigators say they knocked on the camper door, but no one was home.

They also visited a house located on the same property. No one was home but they did hear dogs barking inside of the residence.

Investigators gathered additional information from witnesses. Based on the evidence collected, investigators obtained a search warrant for the camper and vehicles located on the property. The search warrant was executed and investigators located multiple silver items that were seized as evidence.

During the search, Gus was turned over to investigators by someone that was caring for him while the suspects were incarcerated.

His owners verified his identity.

He is being housed at Columbus County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services until they can travel from Nebraska to pick him up.

Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen are being held in Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and are currently fighting extradition.

They each have a $250,000 secured bond.