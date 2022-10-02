Storm clears in time for Wilmington Boat Show

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Despite Friday’s weather, the Wilmington boat show drew a large crowd over the weekend.

The Wilmington Boat Show took place on Saturday at the convention center downtown.

This event had been in the works for a year in advance.

There were boat displays, booths, seminars, music, and so many more marine-related activities.

“We’re hoping that all of our exhibitors are able to get in front of a lot attendees and make sales, and that we are able to provide a service to the community where families can come out and have a good time and enjoy this beautiful day at the boat show.” said the Boat Show’s Vice President of Operations, Debbie Taylor.

Taylor says with so many people wanting to get out and enjoy the day after the storm, the event was very busy.