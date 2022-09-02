Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing

Police investigating an incident at Northside High School in Jacksonville (Photo: WCTI)

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released.

As well as voluntary manslaughter, a 16-year-old is also charged with Possess a Weapon on School Campus/Property, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault on a School Official.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are charged with two counts of Assault and Disorderly Conduct at School.

On Thursday, law enforcement responded to Northside High School after a report of a fight on campus between students led to two students being stabbed.

They were taken to Naval Hospital, where one student died of their injuries. Because the victims are minors, police will not be releasing their identities.

A teacher who tried to intervene was injured and treated at the scene.

Law enforcement is still investigating.