Students and staff are finally settled in at Tabor City School

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple of months since students returned to the classroom. We checked in with one of Southeastern North Carolina’s newest schools to see how things are going.

The students and staff at that school finally feel at home.

“It’s a very positive impact on the education that the students receive in the Tabor area,” Tabor City School Principal, William Dale Norris, said.

Tabor City School in Columbus County opened its doors in August. The new building replaced the nearly 100-year-old Tabor City High School.

It has 39 classrooms and provides students with up to six elective classes such as art, music, and guidance.

Principal William Dale Norris said students and staff have finally settled in and are enjoying every bit of the new school and school year.

“We have the opportunity to see them come in Pre-K and stay with us through 8th grade. So, we can build relationships with them, we can see how they perform, we can target their individual needs,” Norris said.

The playground is one project the school is still working on. Norris said they will celebrate its completion soon.

“They put sod in this week, they have some more equipment working. I would say we’re probably 99% complete,” Norris said.

Norris said he is thrilled with the new space but even more excited to be a part of each child’s educational journey.

The new Tabor City School has been in the works since 2016 and has a price tag of $30 million.