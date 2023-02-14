Students at Mary C. Williams receive Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) –Valentine’s Day cards are a common gift during the holiday. People often give out cards with personal messages written in them to show their appreciation for a loved one.

When it comes to the students at Mary C. Williams Elementary, they’ve been getting Valentine’s Day cards for a different reason. According to kindergarten teacher Erin McDaniel, the idea just took off about posting it on social media.

“A former teacher actually reached out and said this would be a really cool project and I was like that’s awesome, so I made it my own and posted it on Facebook that night and Instagram and it just took off and the following Monday we had our first stack of cards,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel says the project has involved the class receiving Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states in the USA.

With hundreds of cards coming in, the class learns about every state and then marks it off on their board in their classroom.

For one of her students, Darllya, there is an important reason as to why she likes Valentine’s Day.

“I like hearts because I draw them, because sometimes I draw,” she then laughed.

For her classmate Finley, he has a specific card that he likes the most.

“This is my favorite card because it does this,” as he showed his favorite card.

With many cards still coming in and plenty to open, all the students agreed that so far, the state they liked a card from the most was Hawaii.