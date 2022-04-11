Students draw hundreds of sunflower pictures for Ukraine

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A local elementary school is doing to teach children about the war in Ukraine, filling their halls with more than 600 drawings of sunflowers.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. Town Creek Elementary School art teacher, Raine Morgan said many of her children were aware of the war in Ukraine, but had trouble understanding it.

Having hundreds of 1st-5th graders draw sunflowers in Ukrainian colors, the art project brought about awareness and conversations about the war.

“More compassion and awareness. We talked about it a little bit in class, and just about how kids were having to be taken from their homes, and how sometimes their fathers have to stay and their mothers take the children. So, they really identified with that.”

Morgan said hundreds of sunflowers line every hallway and most room

s of Town Creek Elementary School.