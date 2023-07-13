Students in summer program get to “sea” and learn water safety

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — On Thursday, June 13th, more than 60 students go to see and learn about water safety.

The students are part of the “Read to Achieve” summer camp, whose theme this summer is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

In keeping with the theme, members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol and the Sea Tow company came out to give the kids a chance to see the rescue boats and gear they use.

Jen Damin is the executive director of elementary education for Brunswick County Schools.

She said its important to teach the kids how to stay safe when out on the water.

“Being in a coastal environment, they’re around the water a majority of the time for recreation,” Damin said. “So it’s really important that they know that if they are in the water, on a boat and they are 12 and below, it is state legislation, state law, that they wear their lifejacket. But also for safety, at any time that an adult is in the water, we need to know, if something is happening, we need to put on our lifejacket.”

As part of the program, Brunswick County Marine Patrol and Sea Tow visited 4 Brunswick County schools in a single day to raise awareness.