STUDY: 1 in 4 North Carolinians would support stricter alcohol sale laws

(Photo: skitterphoto)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Desert Hope Treatment Center conducted a survey of 6,143 people across the US to determine their views on implementing stricter alcohol sale laws.

In 1919, the ratification of the 18th Amendment banned alcohol sales, transportation, importation and production entirely across the country. It wasn’t until 1933, that the 21st Amendment was ratified and Prohibition was repealed.

Today, given the ease of accessibility and affordability of alcohol, if such a concept were to be hypothetically introduced, how many people would support the implementation of stricter alcohol sale laws?

The survey uncovered that overall, more than 1 in 4 (26%) North Carolinians said they would support stricter laws on the sale of alcohol, such as limiting sales to certain days of the week or times of the day (compared to a national average of 22%).

When these figures were analyzed across states, the highest number of supporters of stricter alcohol sale laws were in New Mexico – nearly one-half (48%) of respondents here said they would support more stringent liquor laws. Comparatively, this figure was lowest in Montana where 10% of people said they’d be in support of tougher state liquor sales laws.

These national results were further broken down by age group among the respondents and it was found that those aged 65 and older were most in favor of stricter alcohol sale laws with 32% who said this was the case. This was followed by 31% of those aged 55 – 64 in support and 25% of 18 – 24-year-olds.