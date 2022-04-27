Study reveals child poverty in Cape Fear Region, how non-profits can help families in need

A new report released on Tuesday takes a closer look at the number of families living in poverty across North Carolina, highlighting how many in the Cape Fear Area are barely scraping by.

NC Child released its annual County Data Cards on Tuesday, revealing that more than 50-percent of African American children live in poverty in New Hanover County alone, followed by 30-percent of Hispanic children, and 7-percent of white children. The median household income for African American families is $33,732, close to half of the household income for white families at $62,995.

In Bladen County, the numbers show more than 60-percent of African American families are living in poverty, 31-percent of Hispanics, and 19-percent of whites. The median household income is a shockingly low $23,570 for African Americans.

The study shows that 42.8-percent of children in North Carolina were living in low-income homes in 2020. That number actually went down from 2019. NC Child credits the decrease to the COVID relief that came out in response to the pandemic.

Since many of the relief programs like the eviction moratorium have ended, Meade Van Pelt at the Harrelson Center says they have seen an increase of people visiting their “Help Hub.” The Harrelson Center is an organization in downtown Wilmington housing non-profits that help provide hope and resources to people struggling to make ends meet. The Help Hub is the place people in search of resources go to speak with a counselor about their situation and needs.

“What is the immediate financial crisis and then what are the crisis that they live with every day? We find that many people live in crisis beyond a hurricane, beyond covid, and the pandemic. Just living daily life in poverty is living a life in crisis,” Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt says the most common form of crisis people are facing is not new to the state or the area. It’s affordable housing.

“While we do not house people, one of our big strengths is connecting people to housing assistance,” Van Pelt said. “That might just be trying to get first payments down, security deposits, so when they do find a place that is sustainable for them that we can keep a family housed together.”

No matter your crisis, The Harrelson Center opens its arms and wants to help lift people and families above the poverty line.

“We’re looking not only for short term solutions when someone comes into the Harrelson Center, we’re looking for long term solutions and long term connections,” Van Pelt said.

For more information about The Harrelson Center and its Help Hub, visit here.