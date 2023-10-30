Study reveals economic impact of local arts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Today, the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County unveiled the results of an arts and economic study.

The study reveals that more than 75-million dollars was generated by non-profit arts and culture organizations and their audiences during 2022.

Arts Council President and CEO, Rhonda Bellamy, says the numbers show that when people support the arts, they’re investing in New Hanover County’s economic and community well-being.

“We went ten years without an arts council, and I think finally our government leaders, and our art organizations, kind of have the nexus we need in order to really promote and amplify the message of what the arts are here in New Hanover County,” said Bellamy.

The arts industry in New Hanover County employs more than 12 hundred people and generates 40 million dollars in household income per year.