Sun Country Airlines announces new service from Wilmington International Airport

Sun Country Airlines (Photo courtesy: Sun Country Airlines/ILM)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another air carrier will soon be offering service from ILM. Sun Country Airlines announcing plans to fly non-stop between Wilmington and Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June of 2023.

Tuesday’s announcement is part of the airline’s 15-city route expansion. “We’re excited to launch this new, nonstop route for Minnesotans who want more options to explore North Carolina and all it has to offer,” says Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Sun Country Airlines.

Spruill Thompson, New Hanover County Airport Authority Chair says, “On behalf of the Airport Authority, we extend our thanks to Sun Country and warmly welcome them to our market. We’re really excited we have a 5th airline serving ILM.”

Sun Country Airlines is based in Minnesota, and operates 120 routes serving more than 90 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.