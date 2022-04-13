Sunset Beach business tailors Christmas light company to be year round

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A local business owner is getting creative this spring, tailoring her lighting company to the times.

With more local homes looking to install security measures, Melissa Wilson’s company, Christmas Decor by Coastal Carolina Lighting is working to light the outside of homes year round.

For the past two years, the Brunswick County company worked to light homes in and new and creative ways all year round. This year, the company is offering both permanent and semi-permanent fixtures to celebrate Easter. Using a smart app, Wilson says you can change the colors of the lights with the tap of a screen.

“It’s intelligent lighting that has all the capability at you fingertips. So you can decorate for Fourth of July, that’s a big one here in the area,” she explained.” Or we just had our lights here green for Masters Sunday, so that was exciting as well.”