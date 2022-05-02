Sunset Beach businesses holding silent auctions to raise money for sea turtle organizations
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtle nesting season officially began on Sunday.
In honor of the 2022 season, two local businesses are holding a silent auction for 4 hand-painted turtle tumblers with 100 percent of the funds raised being split between Sunset Beach Turtle Watch and the Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization.
Owners of Sunset Porch & Patio along with Callista’s Crafty Creations encourage people to come see the cups in person and place bids on them.
You can bid on 2 or all 4 cups, placing your bid at the store, on Facebook DM or by calling the businesses with your name, phone number, how many cups your bidding on and the amount.
Bids will be accepted until the first nest is marked.
Whichever bid or bids raises the most money will be contacted shortly after the first nest is found.