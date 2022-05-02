Sunset Beach businesses holding silent auctions to raise money for sea turtle organizations

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea turtle nesting season officially began on Sunday.

In honor of the 2022 season, two local businesses are holding a silent auction for 4 hand-painted turtle tumblers with 100 percent of the funds raised being split between Sunset Beach Turtle Watch and the Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization.

Owners of Sunset Porch & Patio along with Callista’s Crafty Creations encourage people to come see the cups in person and place bids on them.

You can bid on 2 or all 4 cups, placing your bid at the store, on Facebook DM or by calling the businesses with your name, phone number, how many cups your bidding on and the amount.