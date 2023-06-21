Sunset Beach Police arrest man on drug charges
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department has arrested a man on drug charges.
Jabbar Khalid Abdul Mateen of Conway, South Carolina, is charged with:
• PWIMSD MDA/MDMA 2.8 Grams
• PWIMSD Cocaine 10.21 Grams
• PWIMSD Marijuana 6.6 Ounces
• PWIMSD Heroin 65 Bindles
• PWIMSD Sch III Controlled Substances 1 Xanax Tablet
• Felony Possession of Sch VI Controlled Substances (Tetrahydrocannabinols isolated from the resin of marijuana) 4 THC Cartridges
• Sell Heroin
• Deliver Heroin
• Felony Maintain a motor vehicle to store controlled substances.
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia