Sunset Beach Police asking for your help in locating missing man

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Scott Patten Wales is a 79-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He is also described to have short, gray hair and hazel eyes.

He may be driving a 2010 black Ford Explorer with the license plate number: FMC5567

Officials say he may be in a location between Lexington, North Carolina, and Sunset Beach.

A North Carolina silver alert has been set in place for Wales.

If you have any information about him, you can contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at (910) 253-7490.