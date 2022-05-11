Sunset Beach Police asking for your help in locating missing man
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.
Scott Patten Wales is a 79-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 195 pounds. He is also described to have short, gray hair and hazel eyes.
He may be driving a 2010 black Ford Explorer with the license plate number: FMC5567
Officials say he may be in a location between Lexington, North Carolina, and Sunset Beach.
A North Carolina silver alert has been set in place for Wales.
If you have any information about him, you can contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at (910) 253-7490.