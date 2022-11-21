Sunset Beach Police Department begins holiday ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

Law enforcement is increasing their patrol of people not wearing a seat belt ahead of the holiday weekend

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is this week, meaning more people will be on the road travelling to visit family and friends.

As a result, the Sunset Beach Police Department is joining state and local law enforcement agencies across the country in their holiday Click It or Ticket campaign.

The extra enforcement for motorists who aren’t wearing their seat belts kicked off Monday and runs through Sunday.

The Police Department says the campaign isn’t about issuing more citations, it’s about saving lives.

In 2020, there were nearly 11,000 unbuckled vehicle occupants killed in crashed in the United States, according to a press release.

Sunset Beach Police say they hope increasing their seat belt enforcement for the next week will help to keep people safer.