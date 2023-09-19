Sunset Beach Police issue reminder about outdoor burning rules

Fire pits of a certain size are allowed in Sunset Beach (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As the weather turns cooler, you may find yourself wanting to cozy up by a warm fire.

But the Sunset Beach Police Department is reminding people of important burning rules.

Open burning on the beach strand is prohibited in Sunset Beach. It’s unlawful to operate an open flame, including barbecue, charcoal, gas, etc., on the beach.

Open burning is allowed in outdoor fire pits or fireplaces away from the beach. But the pit must be less than three feet in diameter and less than two feet tall, as well as ten feet away from any structure.

Officials say any fire should be closely monitored until the fire is completely out.