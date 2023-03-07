Sunset Beach Town Council approves next step to studying paid parking

Sunset Beach Town Hall (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Town Council approved the next step in its planned parking study Monday night.

A committee, made up of full-time Sunset Beach residents and led by two town council members, will study the issue.

Council discussed what questions should be added to the committee application.

To remove any bias, council voted to amend the application by replacing the question “Why are you interested in being a member of this committee?” with “How often do you go to the beach?”

The move came after Councilman Jamie Phillips said that some people might not believe the current parking situation is a problem.