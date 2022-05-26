Sunset Beach to consider paid parking

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is seeking public input on a paid parking proposal.

Town Council will hear a proposal during its June 6 meeting. Aerial maps outlining current parking and the proposed paid parking spaces will be on display at Town Hall from Thursday, May 26th through Monday, June 6th.

A town spokesperson says the public is invited to Town Hall to view the maps, the proposal overview, and to provide comments and ask questions. Comments can be emailed to publiccomments@sunsetbeachnc.gov.

The Town is requesting public input on key items related to the paid parking proposal. The items include, but are not limited to:

property owners/full-time residents’ rates discounted or free

non-residents rates hourly, daily, weekly, seasonal

length of the season when paid parking will be enforced

Span of time for paid parking – 9 – 5, 7 – 7, 9 – 9, etc.

amounts of the violation fines, differing by when paid

location of parking spaces not in paved lined locations

procedures to appeal delineation of the location of parking spaces

handling of obstructions blocking a legal parking space

start date for paid parking

Town Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at 700 Sunset Boulevard North Sunset Beach, NC 28468.

You can view the proposal overview here. The maps are not available in electronic form, however, the number of parking spaces available on each street is East and West Main Street – 268, East and West Northshore Drive – 166, Streetscape – 54, Gazebo area – 48, Marlin Street – 30, Dolphin Street – 32, Sailfish Street – 32, Cobia Street – 13 and Canal Drive – 95 for a total of 738.

Call Sunset Beach Town Hall at 910-579-6297 with any questions.