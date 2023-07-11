Sunset Beach votes to change beach ordinance; umbrellas, tents only allowed during certain times

File image of Sunset Beach (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Town Council voted unanimously on Monday to change the wording in one of their ordinances.

The ordinance now says no cabanas, umbrellas or recreational items shall be erected on the town’s beaches before 7:00 a.m. They must be removed from the town’s beach strand by 7:00 p.m.

Sunset Beach Police say they will be enforcing changes to ordinance §95.07 and the requirement to impose a $250 fine should any tent, cabana, shading device, canopies, sporting equipment and similar items be found on the beach during the time frame specified.

Officials say items found in violation shall be considered abandoned and removed from the beach by town officials and become property of the town for its disposal.