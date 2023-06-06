Sunset River Gallery holds successful fundraiser for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — On June 2nd, Sunset River Gallery in Calabash held its inaugural Hearts+Arts fundraiser.

The event’s beneficiary was Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, which is a nonprofit provider of hospice, palliative, and grief care for several counties throughout the region, including:

  • New Hanover
  • Brunswick
  • Pender
  • Columbus
  • Bladen
  • And more

The fundraiser included live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction featuring works of art across a variety of mediums.

Gallery director Samantha Spalti announced that proceeds from the event totalled $12,011 and were presented to Anne Hewett of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare at the gallery on Monday.

Spalti said, “Many thanks are owed to our wonderful sponsors and all the artists who donated their work, time and funding to this. Not only did the art elevate the event, but everyone’s involvement showed our commitment to the wellbeing and care of others.”

 

