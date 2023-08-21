Superintendent: New school year to bring growth opportunities in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students on the traditional calendar in Bladen County Schools return back to class exactly a week from today.

We met up with the Superintendent of the district, Dr. Jason Atkinson.

He said schools will be seeing increased safety measures, including a larger presence of SRO’s and visitor check-in requirements.

Atkinson said the new school year brings opportunities for growth, for students, teachers, and parents like himself.

“When I look at making decisions, or helping others to make decisions, or to provide information — I do that also not just from the superintendents perspective but myself as a parent — what I’d want for my child — and whatever I’d want for my child, I’d want for everyone else’s children,” Atkinson said.

The district has more than a dozen schools ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

Early college students started last week.