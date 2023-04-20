Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser announces retirement

Bladen County Courthouse (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Big news from the courtroom in Bladen and Columbus Counties.

Judge Douglas Sasser has announced his upcoming retirement.

In a Facebook post, the Hallsboro native says he’s retiring in a couple of months.

Sasser has served as District 13-A Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for Columbus and Bladen Counties since 2007.

The Republican was re-elected to an 8-year term in November of 2016.

According to the state constitution, Governor Roy Cooper will replace someone to fill the remainder of Sasser’s term.