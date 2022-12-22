Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel

The Hayes Family (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon.

10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.

Landon suffers from a severe seizure disorder, is wheelchair-bound, and is nonverbal. The organization gave him a “major” makeover, which is the highest level of space transformation the non-profit provides. Landon’s bedroom and bathroom are now equipped with a lift to make helping Landon to bed and bathtime a little easier on his parents, Travis and Amanda.

“What they’ve done for us, I mean, it’s just immeasurable,” Travis Hayes said. “It’s going to mean so much to us. So beneficial.”

Amanda previously had two herniated discs from lifting Landon. She says doctors told her she needed surgery. Instead, she started seeing a chiropractor in Wilmington for spinal decompression. Now, she says she can finally walk straight again.

“I refused to have surgery because I just could not. I didn’t have time. There was no way to fit that in,” Amanda Hayes said. “To help keep from having that happen again, all of this is going to help out a lot.”

The Hayes home is now equipped to allow Landon to do his therapy in the home as well.

Welcome Home Angel took care of more than Landon’s needs. The organization also gave Landon’s little sister, Olivia, a room makeover as well.