Surf City area Marines reunited with dogs they rescued overseas

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WWAY) — Three marines who live in the Surf City area were reunited with four dogs they rescued while stationed overseas on Wednesday morning.

The Camp Lejeune Marines rescued a malnourished, pregnant, stray dog named Cardi while they were stationed in the Philippines. They nursed her back to health and she gave birth to three puppies that became a part of their family.

“These dogs offered more to us than just a hobby. They offered a family away from home,” Captain Britta Vivaldi said.

The reunion was made possible by Paws of War. It’s a 501(c)3 non-profit that, among other things, reunites troops with dogs and cats they rescued while serving overseas.

Sergeant Joshua Echevarria says it’s been an emotional process.

“It’s been such a long time that I didn’t really think it was possible the day was ever going to come,” Echevarria said. “It’s definitely a good feeling seeing him for the first time again. A heartwarming thing where I don’t know if he recognizes me or remembers me but I definitely remember him.”

Now, instead of only remembering, the Marines and their four-legged friends can create unforgettable memories together.

For more information on Paws of War, visit here.