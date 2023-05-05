Surf City Firefighters Auxiliary extinguishes Thursday night blaze near Outdoor Sports store

Crews battled a fire late Thursday night (Photo: Surf City Firefighters Auxiliary)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Surf City Firefighters Auxiliary battled a blaze Thursday night in Surf City.

Crews say the call came in just after 10:00 p.m.

The fire destroyed a storage structure near the Herring’s Outdoor Store.

Crews say a quick response time allowed them to contain the fire so no other surrounding homes were damaged, but it took around 1.5 hours to put the blaze out.

There were no injuries. An investigation into what cause the fire is underway.