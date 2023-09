Surf City hosting 4th annual 9/11 bridge walk on Monday

(Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — An annual 9/11 walking event is taking place next Monday.

The 4th 9/11 bridge walk is taking place in Surf City, beginning at Soundside Park on the island.

Participants will gather around 8:15 a.m. with the walk beginning at 8:46 a.m.

The walk goes from the park, across the Surf City Bridge and back to the park.

The event is free and open to everyone.