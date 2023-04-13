Surf City Middle students place in national art contest

Art piece by Nicole Frye (Photo: Pender County Schools)

Art piece by Julia Clark (Photo: Pender County Schools)

Art piece by Luke Cherry (Photo: Pender County Schools)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City Middle School students put their artistic skills to the test, and placed in a contest with over 2000 participants.

8th grade students Luke Cherry, Julia Clark, and Nicole Frye each placed in the Wildlife Forever Art Conservation Songbird Art Contest.

First place was awarded to Luke Cherry, Julia Clark finished second, and Nicole Frye placed third in the state for their age division (7th through 9th grade).

“Student’s have been connecting what we do in art to the world. The songbird contest allowed students to focus on habitats and ecosystems.” said Surf City Middle Art Teacher Ashley Berdeau. “Students focused on mark making, values, texture and space to create unique compositions.”

A panel of judges from across the conservation industry selected state and national winners from over 2000 entries.

This year’s contest featured the Rose-breasted Grosbeak, the Golden-crowned Kinglet, the Chipping Sparrow, the Brown Creeper, and the Cedar Waxwing. After students select and research their species, they create both an artistic rendition and a piece of creative writing.

International and essay winners will be announced at the end of the month.

First place winners in each state go on to be judged for national honors.

The twelve national winners will receive prize packages from Wildlife Forever.