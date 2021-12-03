Surf City police chief set to retire; town names new head of department

Ron Shanahan will retired as police chief on Dec. 31 after being with the department for nearly 30 years.

(Photo: via Surf City Police Department)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan will retire at the end of the month. The town announced on Friday who will head the department starting in January.

Lt. Phil Voorhees, who currently serves the Surf City Police Department, has been named the new police chief.

Chief Shanahan was first hired as a police officer in 1993. He was promoted to captain in 1999. He served as the assistant chief and then chief.

“During my time with Chief Shanahan, he has demonstrated a continuous positive impact on our community, implementing programs tailored to both residents and visitors,” Town Manager Kyle Breuer said.

Lt. Voorhees has been with Surf City for the last 14 years. He has worked in the Chicago Police Department and served under the SCPD as a patrol officer, sergeant, and lieutenant.

“Lt. Voorhees is a law enforcement instructor, specialized firearms, and Axon Taser instructor, in-service training coordinator, and holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certification,” the town wrote in a release. “Voorhees is a graduate of the Coastal Plains Law Enforcement Management Institute, is a graduate of Campbell University and has attended over 550 classroom hours of leadership management training.”

“Surf City has been incredibly grateful to have had Chief Ron Shanahan serve the length of his career in our police department. Lt. Voorhees has worked hard alongside our Chief for the last several years and his experience and existing relationships with town employees and our community will make for a very smooth transition,” Mayor Doug Medlin said.