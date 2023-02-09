Surf City Police looking for people who allegedly stole credit cards from woman’s purse, used them for fraudulent purchases

Surf City Police are looking for two individuals they say stole debit cards from a woman (Photo: Surf City Police Department)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is asking for help identifying two people.

Police say a woman’s debit cards were stolen on January 5th from her purse while at a grocery store.

The suspects then attempted to use the cards fraudulently at the Walmart in Porter’s Neck, according to police.

If you recognize either of the individuals, you are asked to contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711.