Surf City Police Department needs your help identifying larceny suspects

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – The Surf City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals involved in a recent felony larceny at Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

On Thursday, September 28th, the suspects, captured in surveillance footage, were involved in a felony larceny incident at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The Surf City Police Department has released photographs of the individuals and is urging community members to come forward with any information that might aid in their identification.

If you recognize either of the individuals shown in the photographs or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711.

Tips can also be submitted via email to cstrickland@surfcitync.gov, or through the anonymous tip line by texting 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “SURFCITY.”