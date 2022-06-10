Suspect wanted for murder in Bladen County

Suspect Wanted for Murder: David Earl Wilkins (Photo: BCSO)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On June 9, 2022 around 9:34 pm, the Bladen County 911 Center received a phone call regarding a welfare check in the 2000 block of Purdie Church Road, Tarheel, N.C.

Upon arrival, Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered Donald Jackson, age 63, deceased.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for David Earl Wilkins for First Degree Murder related to the death of Donald Jackson.

If you have any information regarding the location of Donald Jackson, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.