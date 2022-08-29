Suspects allegedly steal trailer, shoot at owner during his pursuit of their vehicle

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A man was reportedly shot at by thieves he says stole a trailer from his yard last week.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, two people went into James Britt’s yard off Rough and Ready Road last Monday and hooked up his trailer before driving off.

Britt says he followed the suspects as they drove off with his 16 foot trailer.

During the pursuit, Britt says the suspects fired a weapon at him.

The alleged thieves eventually unattached the trailer before wrecking around Frank Norris Rd and running away.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a shotgun was located, but no arrests have been made.

In addition to stealing the trailer, the Sheriff’s Office says the suspects were also driving a stolen vehicle from South Carolina.

The investigation remains ongoing.