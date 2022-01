Suspects wanted for breaking into Brunswick County business

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the two suspects who broke into a business in December.

It happened on December 12 at around 5:30 a.m. at a business in the area of Mt. Misery Road. The suspects stole a Hudson Utility trailer, NC registration AD83548, from this location.

1/4 Surveillance photo of suspects who broke into a Brunswick County business on December 12, 2021 (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook) Surveillance photo of suspects who broke into a Brunswick County business on December 12, 2021 (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook)

If you have any information or recognize the people in the photos, contact Det. G. LeBlanc at (910) 269-7833 or call 911.