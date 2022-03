Suspended North Carolina attorney sentenced for visa fraud

A suspended North Carolina attorney has been sentenced to prison for continuing to submit documents for immigration benefits by impersonating another attorney, federal authorities said.

Roydera Hackworth, 63, was sentenced Friday to a year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release for fraud in connection with visas, permits and other documents, said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley in a news release.

