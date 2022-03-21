Suspended Wilmington attorney sentenced for Visa fraud

Hackworth was found guilty of fraud in connection with Visas, permits, and other documents.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WWAY) — A suspended immigration attorney from Wilmington who pleaded guilty to impersonating another lawyer during her suspension will spend 366 days in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan sentenced Roydera Hackworth to a 12 month and one day sentence along with two years of supervised release following her guilty plea in late 2021.

Reviewed documents and interviewed persons that Hackworth “represented” revealed that Hackworth impersonated another licensed attorney, submitted various immigration related documents which she signed under penalty of perjury representing that she was the other attorney, and averred that she was not suspended and was in fact authorized to practice law.

The review by HSI and FDNS revealed that clients who were represented by Hackworth had no knowledge that Hackworth was submitting their immigration petitions and application under the name of the other attorney.

The DHS Disciplinary Counsel said: “Hackworth’s disregard of the Board of Immigration Appeals suspension order caused harm to her clients and to the immigration system. Her unscrupulous behavior required further action to protect the public and the immigration system. We are thankful the U.S. Attorney’s Office took the information we discovered and prosecuted Hackworth.”