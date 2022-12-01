Swatting hoax targets another school in the Cape Fear

East Bladen High School (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A high school in Bladen County is the latest victim of a swatting hoax.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call there was an active shooter at East Bladen High School on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived within minutes.

Law enforcement checked the school and deemed it safe.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received information that a hoax of phone calls throughout the Eastern United States with reports of active shooters at each school. Early Thursday morning, there was a swatting call near New Hanover High School as well.

A Bladen County Schools spokesperson says schools will remain under a soft lockdown for the rest of the day.