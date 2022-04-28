Swimmer enters senior games while battling disease; wins gold medals

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Gator Senior Games and SilverArts is one of more than fifty games held across the state, every spring.

Four-hundred-and-eighty people aged 50 and older — participated, a record since the event was created 34-years-ago.

An Ocean Isle Beach woman in the 50-to-54 age group refuses to let a condition stop her from competing

When Wilson isn’t guarding the pool, working with search and rescue or doing ninja style work-outs — she wins medals.

“I got three gold medals, in my three events, 50-free, 50-breast and 500-free,” said Melissa Wilson.

Wilson won top prize in her swim races – despite battling an unpredictable disease that affects her central nervous system.

“I’ve had multiple sclerosis since I was twenty-six-years-old, and swimming is one of the best things for me,” said Wilson.

She said competing in the games has helped tremendously, her swim coach — James Goodson – agrees.

“She’s really pushing her body to the limits to fight this disease, because she says, “If I don’t fight it, it’s going to fight me’,” he said.

Khrystye Hanselden works with Brunswick Parks & Recreation.

“Melissa is an excellent example of healthy aging, she truly embodies the spirit of senior games,” she said. “There’s so much still that people can do after the age of fifty.”

Participants can compete in a variety of sports such as golf, pickle-ball and track and field.

Trainer Ashleigh Brown says senior games participants benefit in more ways than one.

“Any age is the best age to start working out, a body in motion stays in motion,” she said.

Brown said the competition element of the games propels participants to do their best.

“I think it pushes them a little bit more, it makes them more accountable,” she said. “They know they have a competition coming-up, and they know they have certain goals to meet.”

Winners who place — first, second and third — in each age category – will qualify to go onto state competition — in the fall.

Wilson hopes to be an inspiration to others.

“My advice to anybody, whether you have an ailment or not, but if , you know, over fifty, check out senior games,” she said.

The artistic part of the games will start Monday – at the Leland Cultural Art Center.