Swimmer found dead in North Myrtle Beach after 2-hour search

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WWAY) — A swimmer was found dead Thursday evening in North Myrtle Beach after a two hour search.

North Myrtle Beach Fire and Police were dispatched to the area of 405 South Ocean Blvd for a swimmer in distress just after 7:30 p.m.

A female swimmer had been pulled from the water by civilians and was semi-responsive and breathing. Crews were informed a male swimmer was still in the water and missing.

The female patient was transported by Horry County Fire Rescue to the ER for further evaluation as a precautionary measure.

Crews began an active search utilizing rescue swimmers and watercraft.

The male swimmer was located just before 10:00 p.m. about four blocks south of where he was last seen.