Swimmer safety tips to start the summer off safe

Wrightsville Beach officials say just a few simple tips can make a fun day at the beach a safe one.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Summer officially begins less than a week from today. Many beach towns are already seeing lots of visitors. Among the people getting ready for the busy season are lifeguards.

“We’re out here for a vacation, we wanna stay safe and have the best time possible and I think everybody wants that whether you’re a local or you’re visiting. So, just being aware and listening to lifeguards is the key to keeping yourself safe so you can keep having a good time,” said Becca Berlaque who is visiting Wrightsville Beach.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Captain, Sam Proffitt, said there are a number of ways to make the most of your summer vacation and it starts with being aware.

Proffitt said the beach is fully staffed with lifeguards who keep watch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. He said lifeguards are trained to respond to a variety of situations, but it is ultimately your job to stay alert.

“I think the biggest issue where beach patrons get into trouble is that they start swimming directly against the rip current. They realize that they’re not making any progress and they start to panic. Once you start to panic the drowning process then starts,” Proffitt said.

Proffitt said the best way to escape rip currents is to swim sideways or parallel to shore. He said it’s also important to closely monitor children and never swim alone, even if there is a lifeguard on duty.

Another thing to be mindful of is the flag system. These flags communicate the severity of ocean conditions.

You’ll see flag colors such as green, yellow, and red — with red being the most dangerous condition.

These flags fly near lifeguard stands and in Wrightsville Beach, you’ll find 13 of these stands scattered across the island.

Beachgoers should remember safety is just as important as your sunscreen.