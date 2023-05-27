Swimming safety tips as summer draws closer

(Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Memorial day marks the unofficial begin to summer, and with pools opening and beaches and lakes becoming more crowded, it is important to know how to keep your kids safe in the water.

Drowning is the number 1 cause of death in children 1-4, and the second leading cause of unintentional death in children aged 5-14, according to the CDC.

The most important tip is to always be aware of your children when in or around water. Even if a lifeguard is nearby, hectic environments can be a distraction, and a drowning may not be caught in time. The CDC recommends that parents always have their eyes on children in and around water, and avoid distracting activities such as reading or drinking alcohol.

The CDC also recommends using a buddy system in the water whenever possible.

When watching children, it is also important to know the signs of drowning, as drownings can happen quickly, and are often silent. Some signs of drowning include:

Head/mouth at water level, or head tilted back

Gasping/hyperventilating

“Climbing” an invisible ladder

Attempting to swim but not appearing to move

Home pools are also the most common drowning site for children ages 1-4, so fully enclosing home pools in a fence with working latches is important. It is also recommended to take all toys out of home pools when not in use, so children are not attracted to go near the water.

And of course, wearing life jackets or flotation devices are life-saving, especially for children that are young, or not strong swimmers.

For more safety tips, you can visit the CDC’s website.