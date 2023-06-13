Tabor City man arrested on weapons charges

Trasmine Hemingway has been arrested on weapons charges (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Tabor City man has been arrested on weapons charges.

30-year-old Trasmine Hemingway was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharge Weapon in Occupied Property.

Hemingway received a $125,000 secured bond.

Officers responded to a call of individuals being shot Monday night at an apartment complex on Forest Glen Drive in Tabor City.

The victims had at least one gunshot wound each and were taken to separate hospitals in serious but stable condition.