Tabor City man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Adam Jarrett, 42, of Tabor City, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after being shot on South Ocean Boulevard, Willard said.

A second person was also shot and is recovering, according to police.

Police determined both people shot were shooting at each other.

The second person shot has not been identified.

