Tabor City narcotics investigation leads to arrest
Vice-Narcotics Investigators conducted surveillance and completed a controlled purchase of heroin and pills from the targeted residence.
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – During the month of April 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into narcotics activity occurring on Tillman Avenue, Tabor City, after receiving numerous tips.
Vice-Narcotics Investigators, along with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Command staff, and Patrol divisions executed a search warrant shortly after 8:00 pm, on April 13th.
During the search of the residence, marijuana, cocaine, buprenorphine, and three firearms were seized.
One individual was arrested as a result of this investigation.
Russell Bay Fairley Jr, 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell cocaine, marijuana, schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.
His bond was set at $65,000.00 secured.