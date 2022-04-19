Tabor City narcotics investigation leads to arrest

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – During the month of April 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into narcotics activity occurring on Tillman Avenue, Tabor City, after receiving numerous tips.

Vice-Narcotics Investigators conducted surveillance and completed a controlled purchase of heroin and pills from the targeted residence.

Vice-Narcotics Investigators, along with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Command staff, and Patrol divisions executed a search warrant shortly after 8:00 pm, on April 13th.

During the search of the residence, marijuana, cocaine, buprenorphine, and three firearms were seized.

One individual was arrested as a result of this investigation.

Russell Bay Fairley Jr, 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell cocaine, marijuana, schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

His bond was set at $65,000.00 secured.