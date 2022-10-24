Tabor City Yam festival draws thousands

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Thousands showed up for this year’s Yam Festival in Tabor City over the weekend.

The festival kicked off on Saturday with a parade filled with floats, cars, and of course the Yam Festival’s Mascot Tiger “Tater” Lovette.

According to organizers, there were 130 parade entries and more than 121 food, craft, and retail vendors.

According to the Tabor Police Department, about 6,000 filled the streets for “yamming” good time.

The festival wrapped up at South Columbus High School for the marching band competition, among 14 North and South Carolina schools.

According to organizers, Tabor City farmers continue to grow sweet potatoes – among other crops.

“We do still have sweet potato farmers here, and sadly we don’t have as many in our area, in our region that we used to have, but we do still have a lot of farmers that grow sweet potatoes,” she said. “A lot of farmers that grow corn, soybeans, there is still some tobacco in the area, but sweet potato is still a crop that’s done annually by area farmers.”

According to Nelson, this year has been the best year and brought vendors from as far as Virginia and Tennessee.