Tabor City Yam Festival underway

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Friday kicks off the 51st North Carolina Yam Festival.

The street dance started at 7 p.m. they’ll be music, food trucks, and some vendors.

The festivities continue Saturday at 10 a.m. and will start with a parade featuring horses, four-wheelers, antique tractors, pageant queens, floats, and much more.

The festival with host local entertainment, gospel performers from out-of-town, a car and truck show, as well as a talent show.

Festival goers can stop by Sweet Potato Row to get a taste of some fresh sweet potatoes, pie, and bread.

According to the mascot of the Yam Festival Tiger “Tater” Lovette, Tabor City has a rich history surrounding sweet potatoes.

“There used to be a cannery here in Tabor City, crate factory where we made our own baskets,” he said. “There were more potatoes growing in Tabor City and shipped than anywhere else in the United States.”

According to Lovette, Tabor City was pivotal to the town’s economy.

“So 95 percent of the economy was from the sweet potatoes, even with the trains taking them out to people, the people who sold the clothes to the farmers,” he said. “So it’s a good agricultural festival. The yam is a really big deal in Tabor City.” ​

According to organizers, there will be a kid’s zone, featuring an inflatable playground.

There is no admission to the festival, the Friday’s Street Dance ends at 9 p.m., with the festival resuming again Saturday at 10 a.m., more information can be found here.