Take in the ‘Year of the Trail’ in the Bald Head Woods Reserve

A live oak in the Bald Head Woods Reserve. (Photo: North Carolina Coastal Reserve)

BALD HEAD ISLAND (WWAY) — 2023 marks the Year of the Trail in North Carolina and throughout the year, residents are encouraged to walk, pedal, paddle, and ride around any or all of the trails that the state has to offer.

The North Carolina Coastal Reserve announced a chance to take in the ‘great trails state’ here in the Cape Fear, partnering with the Bald Head Island Conservancy to host a free guided hike at one of its ten coastal reserves, the Bald Head Woods Reserve, on Saturday, November 4th from 10am-1pm.

The Bald Head Island Conservancy says that the reserve is the second largest maritime forest in the state of North Carolina. On social media, the North Carolina Coastal Reserve invited trailblazers to “explore this incredible maritime forest, learn about local flora and fauna, and marvel at the centuries-old live oak trees.”

The North Carolina Coastal Reserve and Bald Head Island Conservancy staff will lead two hikes to explore the woods while teaching the group about the forest’s plants and animals. The ‘Loop Trail’ hike is family-friendly and accessible. It is around half a mile in length and will include a scavenger hunt. Alternatively, the ‘Timmons Oak’ hike will take hikers from the historic Timmons Oak to the Bald Head Island Conservancy’s campus. The hike is around one and a half miles in length and will include a tutorial on the citizen science app, iNaturalist.

Following the hike, families can continue their exploration at the Bald Head Island Conservancy’s Fleming Environmental Education Center, which will host nature-based activities featuring digital microscopes and nature crafts throughout the duration of the event.

Registration is required for both hikes. For more information and to secure your spot, visit the event’s registration page.