‘Teacher of the Month’ recognized for dedication to various classrooms

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)– Marcie Black is a Multi-Lingual Learning Teacher at Rocky Point Elementary School, and she’s being recognized as WWAY’s Teacher of the Month for her dedication to the classroom.

Black works with students in grades 3-5 on reading, math, and science.

“She is one of the most passionate, hardworking educators I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. She always goes above and beyond even outside of school hours. She’s always thinking about school. Not only how she can better students, but how she can better herself as an educator,” said April Perkins, Rocky Point Elementary School Principal.

Black’s passion for teaching is easy to spot in all of the different classrooms she visits throughout the day.

“I love coming to work every day, which is nice. In a school like Rocky Point, it’s such a family. The families and the communities are so amazing. I can’t imagine working anywhere else. These kids need so much, they need great teachers, and that’s what we have here,” said Marcie Black, WWAY Teacher of the Month.

Black’s hard work and dedication doesn’t go unnoticed by her colleagues.

“I quickly learned that she’s a wonderful person, and then I saw her interactions with students. She knows every single student in the building, she always wants to involve herself in so many different interventions. She’s always going above and beyond. I’m always shocked to see how much she can accomplish in the short amount of time that she’s actually working,” said Kalene Hutchinson, 4th Grade Teacher at Rocky Point Elementary.

Some students say Mrs. Black is their favorite teacher.

“She’s a kind teacher, she’s fun, and she’s nice to everybody,” Johnny Vasquez, 4th Grade Student.

“She’s really nice, helpful, and she’s caring,” Camila Perez, 4th Grade Student.

Fulford Heating and Cooling and Hamilton Realty Group are proud to recognize Black for her hard work and dedication, presenting her with a $400 gift card.

