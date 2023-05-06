Teen accused of bringing gun to school faces charges

For the second time in less than two weeks -- a teen was arrested for bringing a weapon to the campus of Ashley High School.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a fully loaded handgun to a New Hanover County High School on Thursday.

The 17-year-old student faces several charges, including possession of a firearm on educational property and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

The student turned himself in this afternoon. He is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Paula Armstrong, the mother of a Murray Middle student, said, “You can’t take your chance these days.”

Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, Doctor Charles Foust, sent an email to parents this afternoon — said the Board of Education’s ultimate focus is preventing anyone from bringing weapons and drugs on campuses.

Sam Highsmith, a former New Hanover County Schools administrator and parent, said, “I remember a parent asked me one time, ‘can you guarantee that my child will not be hurt on your campus?’ I said, ‘sir — I can not guarantee anything. But I will guarantee that I will do everything in my power to make sure that your child is safe.’ And that’s what I feel administrations are doing. They’re doing the best they can.”

On Friday morning, some parents were on edge — after a social media threat hit schools across the state.

This included Ashley High School and Murray Middle School.

One mother of a sixth grader at Murray picked up her son Friday morning after hearing about the threat.

Armstrong said, “He had text me saying that he was uncomfortable and he wanted me to come pick him up and I was like ‘I’m on my way.’ It just — it makes you nervous because you just don’t know.”

There were more deputies on campus Friday morning.

The teen involved in the previous incident on April 25th at Ashley High School was 18-year-old Kshaun Williams.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again next week.